Learn Beyoncé Choreography on This One-Time-Only NYC Sunset Cruise

If you're one of the many New Yorkers who can't stop listening to Beyoncé's Renaissance and who love a boat party, this one's for you.

Circle Line, the iconic NYC cruises company, is hosting a Beyoncé-themed sunset cruise, and every Queen Bey fan is invited. In addition to listening to their favorite Beyoncé songs, guests will get the chance to learn some iconic moves, too. The cruise is set to be both a music and dance journey, and choreographer Byron Freeman will be ready to teach attendees some classic Beyoncé-inspired choreography.

After the class, guests will be able to quench their thirst and keep the party going with some delicious themed drinks. The selection will feature a variety of cocktails, including Alien SuperMARG, Drunk in Lovetini, and RUM the World (Girls!), and attendees will be able to keep on dancing while sipping on their drink and singing their favorite songs.

The cruise will also be the perfect occasion to catch magnificent views. Weather permitting, lucky guests will get the chance to marvel at a beautiful sunset over the NYC skyline, and the city will light up the sky while traveling along the Hudson River.

The One Night Only Queen Bey Dance Party will take place on September 1 from 7:30–9:30 pm, and the cruise will depart from Pier 83 on West 42nd Street. The event is open to the public, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To purchase your tickets, you can visit the event's website.