Citi Bike Just Ended a User-Favorite Pricing Discount for the Outer Boroughs

The $3 price cap on e-bike rides for Citi Bike members riding between outer boroughs of NYC will soon be a distant memory.

Lyft suddenly removed the discount feature this week, which previously put a $3 price cap on e-bike rides for annual members that began or ended outside Manhattan. Now, they will have to shell out an extra 15 cents per minute with no maximum cap, ABC7 New York reports.

Inter-borough trips have been affected by the price cap since the end of 2019, when Lyft, the company operating Citi Bikes, introduced the new fare, Streetsblog NYC reports. In March 2021, the e-bike cap for members went up to $3 to cover company costs, including those linked to increasing the size of its fleet and its expansion further into Queens and Brooklyn.

However, Lyft claims that the existence of a price cap between Queens and Brooklyn was only a glitch in a system that was specifically intended to encourage cross-bridge rides between Manhattan and other boroughs. "We recently discovered a glitch in our backend that was undercharging for some e-bike rides," Lyft spokesperson Jordan Levine told Streetsblog NYC. "This impacted a small number of riders and has now been corrected."

E-bike rides for members will still be capped at $3 for trips coming to or from Manhattan, but no longer between the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn. The dearth of public transportation options between the outer boroughs has prompted officials to contemplate an entirely new subway line called the Interborough Express.