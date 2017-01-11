City Warns of "Rat Reservoir" Infestation In East Harlem

Last year, the city launched the "Rat Reservoirs" pilot program to combat increasing rat populations in chronically-infested neighborhoods in Manhattan and the Bronx, the Daily News reported. Given that "Rat Reservoirs" exist, NYC unsurprisingly has a "Rat Information Portal" residents can use to learn more on how they help in the war against the rodents.

Thrillist reached out to the DOHMH for additional information.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist.