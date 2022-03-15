You Can Get Paid to Scale the Top of This NYC Skyscraper Every Day

A new job at Hudson Yards would let you do precisely that every day. Related Co. is looking for full and part-time City Climb Guides to work at its 30 Hudson Yards property, leading guests on an outdoor, tethered climb up the side of the building's crown. Along the way, you traverse stairs and open-edge platforms, culminating in a viewing deck 1,271 feet in the air. That's even higher than the building's famous Edge observation deck and new lounge Peakaboo .

Ever think you could get paid to scale the side of one of New York City's tallest skyscrapers?

Guides would be responsible for instructing visitors about the climb and educating them on safety. You would then lead groups up the side of the building about three times per day. That's about 50 climbs per month.

Although they're looking for people with a customer service background, you don't need to be an experienced climber to qualify. You will, however, need to be physically fit and meet certain height and weight requirements for the safety gear. Jumping jacks are even part of the interview process. And it goes without saying that you'll need to be comfortable with heights.

You can check out the complete job listing here to learn more.