Wait, Is Coachella Coming to NYC?

Not exactly Coachella, but pretty close. Get ready, NYC -- promoters from AEG Live, the entertainment company behind the Coachella musical festival in California, are in talks with city officials about launching a new outdoor music festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens as soon as next June, according to a report by the New York Daily News. The festival is tentatively titled Panorama.
The company has already begun recruiting acts for the festival, which the report suggests could be one of the biggest events to take place in the borough in decades. There's also speculation it could draw away fans and headliners from Governors Ball, the city's three-day music festival at Randall's Island.
AEG, however, declined to comment on the plans and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said details have not yet been presented to city officials, according to the report. But if it's any indication of what to expect, this year's Coachella attracted nearly 200,000 people over two weekends. Obviously, there's little information about the plans, but it's probably safe to say you can get ready for a helluva party next summer. Oh, and a helluva hangover that comes with it, too.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist.