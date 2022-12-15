A Coastal Storm Is Bringing Rain, Snow, and Winds up to 50 Mph to NJ & NY Today

Now might be the right time to secure your outdoor furniture and decorations. A coastal storm is quickly approaching New Jersey and New York, and it is set to bring powerful winds with it.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm might bring up to 3 inches of snow in some areas of NJ and up to 8 inches of the white stuff in New York's Hudson Valley. Heavy rain and wind are the protagonists of the storm, though, and they are set to affect both states today and tomorrow as well.

A wind advisory is warning residents about unsecured items and possible power outages. The NJ counties affected by the advisory include Atlantic, southeast Burlington, Cape May, Monmouth, and Ocean, where easterly winds of 20 to 30 mph could reach 50 mph as well. Inland, the wind is predicted to gust as high as 40 mph. The advisory is currently in place for select times, from 6 pm today to 4 pm on Friday in Atlantic and Cape May counties and from 9 pm today to 10 am on Friday in southeast Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean counties.

In New York, strong winds are also expected. In the northern end of the Hudson Valley, for example, winds are predicted to potentially gust up to 50 mph, while sustained winds will blow around 20 to 30 mph.

Regarding rain, most of New Jersey will likely get 1 to 2 inches of it, and the heaviest is expected to fall between Thursday night and Friday morning. Similarly, New Yorkers will experience the same quantity in the city, which is set to stay above the freezing mark.

In other New York areas, though, winter storm warnings have been issued. They are in effect for Sullivan and western Ulster counties, while a winter storm watch has been issued for Orange County in NY.

You can visit the National Weather Service website for more information and the latest advisories.