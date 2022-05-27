Coco & Breezy's Day Off in the Catskills Is a Trip to Recharge Your Batteries

Places to Eat & Drink

Phoenicia Diner

You just cannot pass by Phoenicia Diner without stopping in to eat. It's Coco and Breezy's unspoken rule.

This is the spot where you should forget all about your diet and indulge in the food, because it's worth it. Breezy doesn't usually eat pancakes, but when she arrives at Phoenicia Diner, all promises go out the window. "When I go there, I'm like, 'You know what? Let me get pancakes,'" she said.

She also recommends the skillet, although she doesn't eat that anymore since going vegan. Before making the switch, though, it was one of her favorite dishes.

Woodstock Brewery

If you're looking to get one, two, or even three good beers, Woodstock Brewery is the spot for you.

They have outdoor seating where you can chill and look at the beautiful scenery while enjoying many different types of beers. Coco and Breezy love craft beers, and definitely recommend this brewery for them.

If you haven't eaten before your beer session, Woodstock Brewery offers delicious snacks as well. And if you're in a rush, they also sell beer to go.

The Pines

Coco and Breezy love the food so much that they never remember what they order. But they will tell you one thing: desserts at The Pines are divine.

Their dinner is also amazing, and the place makes for a very cute date night spot. "If you are going upstate with a little cutie, it's small and cozy," said Coco. "But it's not like you're on top of each other!"

Things to Do

The Lorca

Forget the classic grandma's house-style cabins. The Lorca isn't it.

"We wanted to do the opposite," explained Coco. Before, the interiors of the houses on the property weren't really the vibe Coco and Breezy were looking for, so they switched things up. Clean, light wood and airy spaces now brighten the houses up. "I'm so proud of that project," said Breezy. "We're always trying to figure out how we [can] still support the locals as we're integrating into the Catskills."

The Lorca features five houses—two cottages, one cabin, a house across the street, and a farmhouse. In a very idyllic mountain-cabin fashion, there's even a stream running through the back of one of the houses.

Besides their love for the Catskills, the reason why the twins decided to invest in a property has to do with social change. "We want to bring more Black people upstate," said Coco. When they first set foot in the Catskills, Breezy remembers they didn't really see anybody that looked like them, and that needed to change. "We as Black people need to have ownership of land and a property," she said.

Scribner's Lodge

In Coco's words, "Scribner's is kind of a spot where you want to feel fabulous."

Coco and Breezy DJed here years ago and still remember feeling cozy as soon as they walked in. If you're not there to party, though, their food is amazing too. You can even sit next to the fire pit and chill with your friends, which is Coco and Breezy's favorite hangout spot.