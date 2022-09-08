Rein in Your Coffee Budget at This New $5-for-All NYC Cafe

Inflation might be coming for every business, but not for Compilation Coffee. The newly opened coffee shop in the East Village promises $5 drinks regardless of milk choice and add-ons.

At Compilation Coffee, every drink will be $5 "in perpetuity," Eater NY reports. Customers can choose their drink from the menu, and they won't be charged extra for add-ons, dairy or non-dairy milk choices, and temperature. All drinks are served at the same price point, and the 12-ounce size is the only one available.

Espresso lovers won't be able to get their shot, though. Compilation Coffee doesn't serve any espresso drinks, and cold brew isn't available either. Yet, they offer a wide variety of coffee, and customers can choose from 10 different blends.

"Oh. So, it's kind of like a wine bar, but for coffee," a customer noted, according to the shop's Instagram profile.

The founder, Noah Jashinski, is an expert of the coffee industry, and has worked at many coffee shops and companies over the years, including Blue Bottle and Joe's. The new store is an attempt at shifting the focus to the customer, rather than the company itself.

"This entire project has been built around the belief that coffee is about all of YOU—not us. Not the specialty coffee industry, or our founders, or anyone else but our customers," reads the caption of the store's first post. "Inclusion, transparency, and service. That is our foundation and our commitment to you."

Compilation Coffee is located at 102 St. Mark's Place, between First Avenue and Avenue A. For more information, you can visit the store's website.