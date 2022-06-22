This Famous NYC Roller Coaster Is Giving Away Free Rides for Its 95th Birthday

New York City's most iconic roller coaster is turning 95, and to celebrate the occasion, Luna Park in Coney Island is throwing a weekend of fun events and free rides.

The Coney Island Cyclone is hitting a milestone this Sunday, June 26, celebrating 95 years on the NYC boardwalk. New Yorkers looking to visit Luna Park can expect a weekend packed with events and celebrations, from balloon art and face painting to photo ops, music, stilt walkers, and much more.

On the day of the Cyclone's actual birthday, the first 95 guests in line will be able to ride the attraction for free once Luna Park opens at 11 am. The free rides will also be accompanied by a toast and an eventful cake cutting ceremony, and the birthday celebrations will continue throughout the day.

Luna Park's Cyclone originally opened on June 26, 1927 and it has since become a staple of both Luna Park and the Big Apple. In 1988, it was named a New York City Landmark, and it was added in the National Register of Historic Places in 1991. The Cyclone is the second-steepest wooden roller coaster in the world, and it features an adrenaline-filled 85-foot plunge at a 60-degree angle. It is definitely not an attraction suited for the faint of heart—it can reach a maximum speed of 60 miles per hour, and its total track length measures 2,640 feet.

For more information tickets, hours and more, you can visit the Luna Park website.