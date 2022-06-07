Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Coney Island Mermaid Parade

While New York City is home to plenty of big, flashy parades, nothing quite compares to the unique experience of Coney Island's Mermaid Parade. In its 40th year, the beloved annual event finds residents of Brooklyn and the rest of the boroughs gathering on the famed boardwalk for a one-of-a-kind, D.I.Y. art parade.

After running as a virtual event in 2020 and being canceled in 2021, the Mermaid Parade is back this year. Thrillist rounded up everything to know about the event below:

When is the 2022 Coney Island Mermaid Parade?

2022's iteration of the Mermaid Parade will take place on Saturday, June 18 at 1 pm. It will run until about 5 pm, and a post-parade Opening of the Beach ceremony will follow.

What is the parade route?

The parade begins on Surf Ave and W. 20th Street in Coney Island. It will run east on Surf Avenue, turn right onto W. 10th Street, and then make another right onto the boardwalk, where it will continue west to its final destination. The Surf Avenue section of the parade offers the whole experience, including motorized floats and antique cars, while viewers on the boardwalk will see human-guided floats and marchers.

Check out a complete map of the parade route below: