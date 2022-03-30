Ride the Coney Island Cyclone for Free This Weekend on Luna Park's Opening Day

Although spring is in full bloom, summer vibes are already spreading across New York City.

This weekend, the summertime staple Luna Park in Coney Island is reopening its doors for the 2022 season. To celebrate both its return and the 95th birthday of its famous Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster, the amusement park is giving out free tickets to a few lucky guests.

Birthday celebrations for the Cyclone will start at 11 am on April 2 with a traditional Brooklyn egg cream christening. When the park officially opens at 12 pm, the first 95 guests in line for the Cyclone will receive a free ride and a complimentary egg cream treat. On opening day only, Luna Park is also offering guests an Extraordinary Wristband, which allows unlimited access to the People's Playground for just $20, the Brooklyn Paper reports.

"I am very excited to welcome all guests at the opening 2022 season of our very own iconic amusement park, Luna Park in Coney Island. I am also happy to celebrate the legendary Coney Island Cyclone's 95th birthday," Council Member Ari Kagan said in a statement. "We always should be mindful that the fate and the success of the America's Playground and the Coney Island community are intertwined. Let's bring more smiles to kids and adults and have real fun!"

Luna Park is also committed to giving back to its local Brooklyn community by donating the proceeds from April 2 to Brooklyn-based organizations. The park will host children from Children of Promise, the Coney Island Sharks, and Operation H.O.O.D. to highlight the work of their organizations and support them through sales-derived donations.

"We are extremely grateful for our partnerships with local organizations, as we support them with the annual charitable tradition for opening day and look forward to continuing working together to benefit our community," Alessandro Zamperla, President and CEO of the company operating the park, said in a statement.

Located by Brooklyn's seaside next to large stretches of beaches, Coney Island's Luna Park has been a pillar summer activity for years amongst New Yorkers and tourists alike.

"You know summer is right around the corner when Coney Island's Luna Park begins welcoming guests back for a thrill! It's a summertime staple in New York City, and we are so excited for our boardwalk to be teeming with laughter, fun, and good eats all summer long," said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. "We encourage all New Yorkers to visit Coney Island's Luna Park and create new memories along this iconic beachfront oasis."

This year, the park—which boasts the title of New York City's largest amusement destination—is unveiling new attractions and sites as part of its expansion projects. Together with new rides, new environmentally-friendly pedestrian plazas will be added.

For more information on tickets, hours, and upcoming events, you can visit the Coney Island’s Luna Park website.