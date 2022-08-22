You Can Save Big Money Shopping During Connecticut's Tax Free Week

For the next week, shoppers will be able to save significantly on many items across Connecticut thanks to the state's tax-free week. From August 21–27, the state is holding an annual suspension of its 6.23% sales tax on clothing and footwear products priced under $100. The event is geared towards parents readying their children for the upcoming school year, but applies to a wide range of items for both adults and kids.

Items included in the sales tax exemption include shirts, pants, sneakers, boots, dress clothes, swimwear, hats, work uniforms, formal wear rentals, jackets, and more priced under $100. It's also important to note that items geared toward sports—like ski boots, roller skates, ballet and golf shoes, and more—are not included in the offer, nor are accessories like purses and jewelry.

"This is the second weeklong sales tax holiday the state is holding this year, and it is scheduled right at back-to-school season to help families stretch their dollar a little bit more during this busy time, while also giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” said Governor Ned Lamont in a press release. "This is also an excellent opportunity to shop at some of our state's locally-owned retailers and support the many great small businesses we have in Connecticut."

For a complete list of items that are and aren't included in the sales tax exemption, you can head over to the Connecticut State Department of Revenue Service's website.