Jersey Shore Ocean Plastic Will Be Used in Beachwear Clothing Collection

Fashion enthusiasts and sustainability supporters have another opportunity to unite. The beer brand Corona is launching a beachwear capsule collection made partially from plastic removed from the ocean—and some of it might even come from the Jersey Shore.

To raise awareness and help increase local efforts about never-ending water pollution issues, Corona is kicking off the second year of its Protect Our Beaches program, which was developed in partnership with Oceanic Global and United By Blue. By hosting beach cleanups across the country, Corona and its partner organizations are committed to help reduce the plastic pollution and support ocean conservation.

"The ocean is vital to maintaining life on this planet; however, we unfortunately dump an estimated 22.3 billion pounds of plastics into the ocean every year, and that number is continuing to rise," Lea d'Auriol, founder of Oceanic Global, said in a statement. "At Oceanic Global, we not only want people to understand the necessity of protecting our beaches, but we also want to help rebalance our relationship with nature and the ocean overall. We are proud to be working with Corona to not only help bring cleanups to local communities across the country, but to also guide Corona's internal commitment toward eliminating plastics and stopping the problem at the source."

Ever since the birth of the program, Corona has committed to removing 1 billion pounds of plastic from the oceans by 2025 (the brand's 100th birthday year) through its clean up efforts, a goal it is currently on track to achieve. As of June 2022, the initiative successfully managed to rid beaches of more than 570,000 pounds of plastic from 30 beaches and Corona's business across the country.

Just in time for National Clean Beaches Week (which runs from July 1-7) and to encourage people to participate, Corona is partnering with United By Blue and launching a capsule beachwear collection made from the plastic collected during last year's beach clean ups. The limited-edition collection features men's and women's shirts, fanny packs, and even double-walled stainless steel water bottles. You can shop the collection on both the Corona website and the United By Blue website.

"For Corona, beaches represent a place of relaxation, somewhere we all can refresh our perspectives, unwind and truly live the fine life," Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing at Corona, said in a statement. "That mindset has guided the brand for nearly 100 years, and we're so proud of the progress we've made in year one of the Protect Our Beaches program. There's still work left to do, which is why we're committed to continuing to do our part in helping ensure our beaches are clean for this generation and generations to come."

This year, in the Protect Our Beaches program's second edition, United By Blue, Oceanic Global, and Corona are organizing another series of beach cleanup events, and are encouraging all to participate. New Yorkers will be able to join as well, with the closest event for NYC residents in Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 10. For more information on the New Jersey location and updates, you can visit this link.

The Pacific Northwest will officially kick off the event series, with Seattle hosting the season's first Protect Our Beaches cleanup on June 25. Here's the complete list of beach cleanup events that you can participate in:

June 25 : Seattle, Washington – Alki Beach

: Seattle, Washington – Alki Beach July 30 : South Padre Island, Texas – Edwin King Atwood Park

: South Padre Island, Texas – Edwin King Atwood Park August 20 : Kansas City, Missouri – Longview Lake Swim Beach

: Kansas City, Missouri – Longview Lake Swim Beach September 10 : Asbury Park, New Jersey – Register here to receive location details and updates as available

: Asbury Park, New Jersey – Register here to receive location details and updates as available October 8: Charleston, South Carolina – Folly Beach County Park



Those unable to participate in the cleanups need not to fret. In fact, Corona and Oceanic Global created a handy toolkit to help guide people into individual cleanup efforts. Featuring gloves, a reusable mesh bag, and a scannable guide attached to a plantable seed card (which grows into a Corona-favorite lime tree), the toolkits have anything you need to help support ocean preservation. They cost $10, and can be purchased here.

For more information on the Protect Our Beaches program and to learn more, you can visit the Corona website.