Crumbl Cookies Is Finally Opening Its First NYC Location

New Yorkers will soon be able to leave their own authentic #crumblreview on social media. The fan-favorite and TikTok-famous cookie joint is finally opening its first-ever NYC location, planting its roots on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Located at 1195 3rd Ave, the new store will feature the Crumbl classics. A rotating menu will bring out new cookie flavors every week, and fan-favorites will also be added to the roster together with the store's unique original recipes.

If you haven’t heard of (or marveled at) Crumbl Cookies, your best bet is to run to social media ASAP. TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook have long been Crumbl Cookies' best friends, and the company now flaunts a following of more than 7 million people. If you are curious about Crumbl Cookies and what they look (and taste!) like, you can search for the hashtag #crumblreviews on your platform of choice, where satisfied customers post weekly tasting videos and offer their take.

The new NYC location is just the latest milestone for Crumbl Cookies. So far, the Utah-founded company has opened more than 500 locations across more than 40 states. The Upper East Side grand opening date is not set yet, but according to an official statement from the company, it will be announced soon on the Crumbl Cookies Facebook page—so make sure to stay up to date.

For more information, you can head over to Crumbl Cookies’ website.