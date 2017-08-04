Cuomo: Entire MTA Subway System to Close Late Tonight

If you haven't already, get home, New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and MTA officials announced Monday the entire MTA system — subway trains, commuter trains and buses — will suspend service at 11pm and urged New Yorkers to get where they need to go before then.
"That hard close time is 11 o' clock," Cuomo said. "Service will slow up to 11 and then stop at 11." Officials will update New Yorkers as to when service may resume, he said.
Additionally, Cuomo said the state is imposing a travel ban on all roads in 13 NYS counties at 11pm and violators will face a $300 fine.
"The good news is that the sun will come out again," Cuomo said. "We just don't know when."
The commute home is already a messy nightmare for many with crowded trains and subway platforms, and according to the MTA, northbound 3 trains are running local from Times Square/42nd St. to 96th St. due to "crowd conditions."
Earlier Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and transit officials said the subway system will run with "limited," or local, service after 8pm as many trains are moved underground onto express tracks. Shortly after Cuomo's press conference, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a citywide winter weather state of emergency, and banned all non-emergency vehicles on city streets after 11pm — including food delivery bicycles. Both Metro North and LIRR train service will end at 11pm.
NYC could see snow accumulations of 20in to 30in with snowfall rates of 2in to 4in per hour, according to a Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service. The storm will also pack wind gusts up to to 55mph and potentially dangerous whiteout conditions. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and regrets not packing cross country skis and a flask for his commute home from work. Stay safe, everyone! Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.