You Can Rent This Banksy Artwork For $6,000 a Month

Owning an original Banksy artwork can be difficult—if it doesn't cost millions of dollars, it might self-destruct and shred just when you close the auction deal.

Luckily, now you don't exactly need to be a millionaire nor an auction expert to display an original Banksy in your own home. The NYC-based art rental company Curina is listing a Banksy piece from the artist's 2003 "Turf War" exhibition, and all you need to secure the piece is the willingness to pay $6,000 a month for a minimum of three months. Not exactly cheap, but not bad as far as fine art goes.

You can think of Curina as an art's world Rent the Runway. While the company also sells artworks, it offers art enthusiasts the opportunity to rent them as well. There are over 1,500 original pieces of art available on the Curina website—from paintings to photographs and even sculptures—and customers can choose whether to purchase or rent them. Different from other available pieces, the Banksy artwork will not be available for purchase per the artist's office's wishes.

Starting tomorrow, customers will be able to sign up through the Curina website and rent the famous monkey window from the "Turf War" exhibition. Originally, the window depicting a spray-painted monkey was part of a police van, which was supposed to be destroyed post-exhibition by the hands of an art collective. In the end, the van didn't end up destroyed, and soon after it was abandoned at an industrial estate in east London. The current owner found it and, wishing to salvage it and keep it safe, kept the dangling window for nearly 20 years—until now.

"When I started Curina, I never would have dreamed we'd have the opportunity to make an important work by Banksy available for rent," Mio Asatani, Curina's founder and CEO, said in a statement. "While the piece is quite a bit more expensive than the rest of our art, Banksy's ethos of taking art off the museum and gallery walls and bringing it directly to the people is very much in line with our primary goal of making fine art accessible to everyone."

Curina will rent out the artwork on behalf of the anonymous owner, and Banksy fans wishing to rent it can do so by visiting the Curina website and signing up for a chance of being selected. Selection will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and customers will be subject to a vetting process.