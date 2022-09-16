An All-Day Roller Skating Disco Party Is Coming to Brooklyn This Weekend

Get ready to party and to celebrate Black culture on roller skates. Curlfest's Roller Set is back in-person this year, and it's ready to make people dance in Brooklyn.

On September 17, Curlfest, the festival that originally launched in 2019 to celebrate Black women and Black hair, fashion, and beauty, is bringing back its Roller Set event in Prospect Park. While the festival sadly won't be back in its entirety due to challenges associated with the pandemic, Curlfest's Roller Set will be ready to welcome people in person from 12–8 pm at LeFrak Skate Center.

The organizers are excited to celebrate music, culture, and fashion at the event, which is an opportunity to support and honor Black culture as well.

"In its simplest form, it's a dance and skate party with all of the Black joy," Charisse Higgins, co-founder of Curly Girl Collective, told NBC News 4. "Curlfest Roller Set is another opportunity for Curly Girl Collective to put together an event that allows our community, Black people—Black women to come together and feel seen, and just to look around and see that our representation matters."

Featuring live music by popular DJs and surrounded by food vendors, Roller Set is set to have you dance and skate until you drop. Each general admission ticket grants you access to the Roller Set party and its rink, and skates are included while supplies last. Additionally, with your own ticket you can access the main stage and the dance party featuring the event's DJs. As the event organizers note, the event is open to all ages, but it is considered an adult event.

General admission tickets are $40 each. For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit this website.