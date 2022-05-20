This Japanese Discount Store Is Opening Its First Manhattan Location

Manhattan will soon have a brand-new discount store straight from Japan.

Daiso, the Japanese store selling almost anything for very reasonable prices, is opening its first Manhattan location this July. The company already has two stores in New York City, one located in Brooklyn and the other one in Queens.

The new store will be even bigger than its Brooklyn sister. With a sprawling space of 4,800 square feet, Manhattan's Daiso will be located at 220 East 57th Street. It's set to feature a vast range of items priced at an average of $1.99, Secret NYC reports.

Curious guests will be able to find anything from Japanese snacks to home stationary, beauty supplies, and knick knacks of all sorts. In an authentic Japanese fashion, the store will also sell calligraphy tools and origami papers, as well as other imported products.

To peruse the long list of sold items, you can also visit the Daiso website, where both online shopping and a store locator are available.