NYC's East Village Staple Dallas BBQ Will Close Permanently

It's the end of an era for a downtown staple in NYC. The East Village location of local chain Dallas BBQ is set to close permanently at the end of the month, E.V. Grieve reports.

The restaurant, which has operated on the corner of St. Mark's Place and 2nd Avenue since the 1980s, was reportedly denied a lease renewal by the building's landlord, who opted to rent to a different business instead. The restaurant's last day of operation will be December 31.

There are nearly a dozen locations of the family-owned chain in NYC, including other Manhattan locations in Times Square, Chelsea, the Upper East Side, and Washington Heights. Staff at the East Village restaurant have been offered positions at other locations.

The closure comes amidst several other recent announcements of NYC mainstays shutting down. This includes the Times Square comedy club Caroline's on Broadway terminating its lease and the famed nightclub The Jane Hotel's conversion into a members-only club.