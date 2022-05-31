This Town in Connecticut Is Buying a $100 Million Private Island

The town of Darien, Connecticut might soon add a fancy lot to its property list.

According to The Wall Street Journal, officials representing the Connecticut town signed a contract to purchase Great Island, which is located just 50 miles outside Manhattan. The agreement would be for over $100 million, and it would include the entire island and its many luxurious amenities. For now, the purchase process is still ongoing, and there will be other layers of approvals to be met before the sale to the town of Darien is finalized. The town has not yet announced how it plans to use the property.

The island, which spans about 60 acres, has been on and off the market since 2016. When it was first listed on Realtor.com, the asking price was a whopping $175 million, which lowered significantly over the years because of changes in lot lines that subsequently excluded portions of land.

The list of selling points for Great Island is seemingly endless. Privacy enthusiasts can rest on the sand of the island's private beach and enjoy the mile-long coastline with beautiful views. Yet, as secluded as it might sound, the island is incredibly easy to reach, Jennifer Leahy, the real-estate agent presenting the island, told Insider. It can only take 10 minutes to go get groceries. Unlike many other islands in the New York area, you don't need a ferry to get there.

The island comes with a stunning Italian-looking villa, which, according to the island's listing, flaunts 10 bedrooms. There is also a farmhouse featuring a wine cellar and pool. Horse-riding fans have plenty of space to enjoy the sport, since the island has a massive equestrian facility (both indoor and outdoor) and its own riding trails.

As if this wasn't enough, Great Island also features a polo field and a marina equipped with a deep-water dock.

Check out these stunning photos of the property: