This Beloved Los Angeles-Based Hot Chicken Chain Is Officially Opening in NYC

The rumors are true—and hot, too. The Los Angeles-favorite Nashville hot chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally coming to the Big Apple next week.

On August 19, Dave's Hot Chicken will open its doors at its new Midtown location at 944 8th Avenue, near 56th Street. Guests will be able to start flocking in at 10:30 am, and if they stick around long enough, an employee told Eater that they might even peep Drake. Just last year, the rapper, who's a fan of Dave's, became a major investor in the chain. Other notable investors include your Tarantino movies' favorite actor, Samuel L. Jackson, and Boston Red Socks Chairman Tom Werner.

New York City's Dave's Hot Chicken will be serving the same menu as the other locations. Tenders, sliders, and their signature crinkle fries will be available, and patrons will be able to choose the spiciness level, which goes from "no spice" to "reaper". Try the latter at your own risk.

The new Big Apple outpost is part of an expansion plan involving New York State as well as New Jersey. Dave's is planning on opening an extra 20 locations across NYC, QSR reports. In addition, 14 new stores will be opened in New Jersey. Even bigger projects are in store for the chain, which originally set up shop as a pop-up in a Los Angeles parking lot. Currently, the company has over 700 locations planned for both the US and Canada.

Dave's Hot Chicken will be open in New York daily from 10:30 am–11 pm at 944 8th Avenue. For more information and to take a look at the menu, you can visit Dave's Hot Chicken's website.