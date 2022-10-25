Here's How to Get Free Ice Cream Scoops in Manhattan This Friday

It's never too late in the year for a good old scoop of ice cream, and Brooklyn-based Davey's Ice Cream is here to prove you just that.

On Friday, the NYC favorite ice cream shop is inaugurating its newest location in Midtown. Located at the brand-new Moynihan Food Hall, the new Davey's Ice Cream store is opening its doors to guests on Friday, October 28.

To make the experience even sweeter, the store is giving away free ice cream all day on opening day. Starting at 11 am, visitors looking for something sweet will get the chance to stop by and receive a free scoop of their favorite flavor. Ranging from all-time classics like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry to limited-time seasonal flavors, the list will have something for every palate, and guests will get to try the one they like best for free.

Davey's Ice Cream flaunts a few locations across Brooklyn as well as a recently-opened one in the East Village. To check out their menu and pick your favorite flavor, you can head over tho the store's website.