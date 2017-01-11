David Chang's Top-Secret Restaurant Is a Delivery-Only 'Momofuku at Home'

While it's only been a couple months since David Chang opened Momofuku Nishi and not even a year since he first blessed your lunch break with Fuku fried chicken sandwiches, the chef's culinary empire is about to get even bigger this spring with the launch of a new, all-delivery Momofuku.

In an extensive profile published on Tuesday by Fast Company, Chang revealed his top-secret plans for the new food delivery service/restaurant concept, dubbed Ando -- a name also inspired by instant-ramen creator, Momofuku Ando. The restaurant, based out of a subterranean kitchen Chang runs with Chef J.J. Basil, will offer a variety of foods from tofu bowls to an enormous chicken cheesesteak sandwich made with American cheese sauce Chang claims is "maybe the most dangerous thing I’ve eaten all year." Milk Bar's Christina Tosi is also developing three new cookies for Ando, and there's even a possibility it will offer a "KFC-style" fried chicken bucket as a secret menu item, per the report.