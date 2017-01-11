David Chang's Fried Chicken Concept, NYC's New "Brisket King" & More NY News

Since you were probably busy sobbing uncontrollably because of the MTA fare hikes or the fact that it snowed on the first day of spring, we gathered up all the news you may have missed and made it really easy for you to not sound dumb when talking to your friends at the wine cooler.

Follow Thrillist NYC on Facebook to catch all of this during the week, but in the meantime, here are some headlines from the past week that you can enthusiastically interject into a conversation:

Momofuku's David Chang Plans to Open Fried Chicken Concept in NYC

David Chang, the food mastermind behind the Momofuku empire, is answering your handheld-chicken-sandwich prayers, and plans to open a new fried chicken concept restaurant in Manhattan. READ MORE