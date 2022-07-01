Delta Is Sending Its Office Workers to Help Manage NYC Airports This Holiday Weekend

With experts predicting a chaotic holiday weekend travel-wise, hubs like New York City are likely to suffer many disruptions and delays.

Delta Airlines, at least, is willing to try and help. In addition to allowing every customer to change their flights between July 1 and July 4 without any fee (as long as departure and destination remain the same), the Atlanta-based airline is also deploying its "Peach Corps" directly on-site.

This Fourth of July weekend, Delta's office workers will head towards NYC and Atlanta airports to help travelers amongst the expected chaos and confusion. They'll be assisting with basic airport steps, from checking in and dropping bags to directing them to their gate and using kiosks. And if you're a Sky Club guest, they'll even be serving you food and drinks.

Delta's Peach Corps have previously been employed by the airline in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, they were sent to airports to help with the sanitization process, including wiping down counters and sanitizing equipment, Business Insider reports.

If you wish to change your Delta flight this holiday weekend, you can visit Delta's website and retrieve your booking here.