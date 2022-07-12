Delta Is Bringing Its Newest Aircraft Model to the NYC Market, Take a Look

Delta Airlines is ready to bring some tech novelty and flair to New York City.

Delta's newest Airbus A321neo is debuting in NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport on September 12, and it is set to bring passengers on a comfortable, fancy, and tech-forward journey.

Initially, the new fleet (which counts 155 new jets) was only serving the Boston market, but it is now branching out to the Big Apple. From September 12 through November 5, the A321neo will fly from JFK to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"As we continue to add more A321neos into our fleet, we are excited for more customers to experience our newest, most sustainable aircraft with a best in class onboard experience en route to more destinations in the months and years ahead," a Delta spokesperson told Thrillist.

Domestic travel will be even more comfortable with the new planes, and there will be a lower environmental impact. Comfort enhancement aside, the new neo engine makes the A321neo Delta's most fuel-efficient aircraft so far.

New Yorkers flying to Seattle on the brand-new plane will be pleased to find improved key features. For starters, the jet is the first one to be equipped with Delta's new first class recliners, which are centered around privacy and offer an even more secluded and premium experience for a domestic flight. The number of Comfort+ seats is also much higher than usual, amounting to 42 extra-legroom seats instead of the 13 Comfort+ seats featured in the A321ceo jet. Altogether, the new airbus features the most premium seats of any Delta aircraft and memory foam seats throughout the entire plane.

Additional improvements include larger overhead bins (which can hold over 60% more luggage than regular bins), stylish and adjustable mood lighting, and excellent, reliable Wi-Fi.

Take a look at some photos of the aircraft below: