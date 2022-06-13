NYC's LaGuardia Airport Will Soon Launch Its New Shortest Flight Route

New Yorkers wishing to travel to Hartford, Connecticut, will soon have a much faster way to do it by flying from NYC's LaGuardia Airport.

While driving and train service can take three hours or more, flying from NYC to Hartford on the new Delta-operated service will only be a one-hour trip. In addition to becoming the faster way to reach the Connecticut city, the new route will also mark LaGuardia Airport's shortest one, The Points Guy reports.

Covering only 101 miles, the flight will be even shorter than the one connecting LaGuardia and Albany, New York, which is 136-mile long. The new service will begin on September 6, and it will be offered up to three times a day.

The Delta route isn't technically new, and it's far from being uncharted territory. In fact, according to The Points Guy and Cirium schedules, US Airways used to offer flights connecting LaGuardia and Hartford between October 2010 and March 2012. The route was eventually discontinued.

The new flight will be a key service addition. It will grant passengers flying from Hartford a new crucial connection to Delta's NYC hub, which offers connecting flights to many destinations. The airline just unveiled its new Terminal C at LaGuardia, with state-of-the-art features.

For more information, you can visit Delta's website.