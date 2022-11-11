Derek Jeter's Upstate New York Castle Is for Sale, Take a Look Inside

Lately, Zillow looks like a Disney-inspired oasis. From a cozy wooden house reminiscent of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to an actual castle, the real estate website is ready to make any Disney fan's dream come true.

The castle in question is located in Greenwood Lake in Upstate New York, and it is currently listed on Zillow. The massive property, featuring every castle-like feature you could imagine including a very Rapunzel-like tower, includes a main house, a guest house, and a pool house, in addition to all the extensive gardens, the lagoon, and even a boat house. Spreading across 4.01 acres, the property is available for purchase at a starting bid of $6.5 million.

According to the Twitter profile Zillow Gone Wild, which reposted the listing, the castle has been on and off the market since 2018, but couldn't find a buyer. Currently, it is being auctioned off on December 15. Its current owner is baseball legend Derek Jeter.

The lucky new owner will find a castle that will be able to provide every comfort. Featuring six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, the property also comes with four indoor kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances and one outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning fireplace. An infinity pool will allow for proper relaxation, and guests looking to marvel at the water can head over to the roof for a beautiful, extensive view. The house also features a massive patio space, and there is even a game room for guests to use.

Take a look at some photos of the castle below: