This Massive Pop-Up French Dinner Party Is Returning to NYC After a 2-Year Hiatus

After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to NYC this September. The French-inspired, pop-up dinner party has previously taken over iconic NYC destinations like Lincoln Center and Bryant Park, and it's returning this year to a new, secret location for its 10th anniversary edition on September 10.

The rules are simple: dress in all white, and bring along a folding table, chairs, and a white tablecloth. Guests can opt to pack their own picnic basket with proper stemware, china, and an elegant dinner, or reserve a catered one in advance from Le Dîner en Blanc's website. Champagne and wine can also be reserved in advance for those who wish to partake, while guests are welcome to bring along their own non-alcoholic beverages.

The event will feature live music, dancing, white balloons, and thousands of fellow revelers. 2019's edition welcomed 5,500 guests and racked up a waiting list of over 60,000 people. The location remains a secret until guests arrive, with guides leading them to the final destination.

You can register for the event here, and check out some photos from previous editions below: