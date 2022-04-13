Check Out This Dinosaur-Filled Hiking Destination Hidden in a New Jersey State Park

New dinos recently joined the collection at Allaire State Park.

By Serena Tara

Published on 4/13/2022 at 12:51 PM

dinos
Photo by Jeff C./GetOutsideNJ.com

In addition to spotting wild animals and practicing bird watching, you can encounter other creatures in New Jersey's Allaire State Park. If you take the right route, you might very well run into some huge dinosaurs.

Since 2019, artist Robin Ruggiero has been building giant renditions of dinosaurs out of tree branches and material she finds in the park. Initially, she started with a T-Rex, and then followed up with statues of a triceratops, a stegosaurus and a baby pteranodon, CBS New York reports.

Recently, Ruggiero added her latest dinos to the collection. A new Brontosaurus has appeared in Allaire State Park, and hikers are already setting out to visit what is now fan-dubbed Robinswoods. The statue isn't completed yet, but Ruggiero told Thrillist that it should be finished in a week or so. Over Christmas, a triceratops statue got destroyed, and Ruggiero said she is set to rebuilding that as soon as possible. She estimates it should take her a month.

Getting to the dinos isn't hard. According to the website Exploring Allaire, the mighty wooden creatures are located on the southern side of the park, near the Group Campground area. Curious hikers who wish to visit the park can check out this map on the "Getting to the Dinosaurs" section of the website.

Check out some cool photos of the dinos below:

Photo by Jeff C./GetOutsideNJ.com
Photo by Jeff C./GetOutsideNJ.com
Photo by Jeff C./GetOutsideNJ.com
Photo by Jeff C./GetOutsideNJ.com
Photo by Joe Domingues/@motogoon
Joe Domingues
Photo by Joe Domingues/@motogoon

