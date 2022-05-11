A Huge Disco-Themed Roller Rink Is Opening Soon in Central Park

New York City just can't get enough of cool and retro-inspired roller rinks. So of course, a new one just announced its opening date.

DiscOasis, a disco-themed immersive roller rink, is coming to Central Park's Wollman Rink on July 16, and it is staying through the whole summer until October 1.

Rolling on the new sparkly rink will be like attending a summer party. Throughout the season, DiscOasis will host live DJ sets, theatrical performances, and even special guests to make the experience truly memorable.

World-renowned producer Nile Rodgers himself will curate a special playlist inspired by the authentic NYC disco groove to get the disco party started. "Since The DiscOasis is all about celebrating New York culture, there's no other place for it to be," Rodgers said in an official statement.

"The DiscOasis was created as a movement to celebrate community, inclusivity, and positivity," Thao Nguyen, CEO of Constellation Immersive, said in a statement. "We're tapping New York City's rich history—both as the birthplace of disco and its longtime connection to the urban roller-skating experience—providing an ideal and unique opportunity to gather again."

Wollman Rink will encourage all guests to skate, dance, and let loose in a new oasis under the sky. If you're new to roller skates, don't worry. Skating lessons will also be available from 10 am–10 pm on Wednesdays through Sundays.

The rink itself is part of the magic. With a glittery fantasia as a centerpiece designed by Tony Award-nominated David Korins, the rink will offer an interactive experience through lights and installations, and it will serve as a dance floor for roller-dance as well. Food and beverage service will also be available for guests to enjoy.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the We Are Family Foundation, a non-profit organization that strives to support and create programs to promote cultural diversity and empower youth.

Tickets are already on sale, and you can purchase them on the DiscOasis website.

If NYC's roller skating frenzy has finally gotten to you, there are many options for you to explore. If you're out and about in Midtown, make sure to stop by at the roller rink in Rockefeller Plaza. Those who like to stroll down the High Line will be pleased to know that yet another roller rink is on the way at The High Line Hotel. Even the John F. Kennedy International Airport has its own skating option, where you can skate on the tarmac right before catching a flight.