You Can Snag $45 Tickets for This Show Returning to Broadway

Wear your favorite striped shirt and get ready to sing along. The critically acclaimed musical Beetlejuice is coming back to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre and the production behind the show is launching a digital lottery offering discounted tickets.

A limited number of $45 tickets will be available, and theater-goers wishing to try their luck will be able to do so by entering the lottery from 9 am–3 pm the day before the performance. The lottery will officially open on Sunday, April 10.

Lottery winners will be notified after each drawing, and will only have 60 minutes to claim and purchase their tickets online. Tickets are limited to two per entry, and seat locations—including partial view—will vary depending on availability.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Beetlejuice the musical is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning comedy by Tim Burton. The story follows Lydia Deetz, a strange teenager whose life changes after meeting a deceased couple and an obnoxious demon from the Netherworld named Beetlejuice. Filled with ghosts and demon adventures, the musical is a compilation of exciting, comedy-filled moments.

Ticket prices range from $69 to $169 and can be purchased either on the Ticketmaster website or at the Marquis Theatre box office. For more information and playing schedule, you can visit the production website.