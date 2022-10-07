Tour the Magical Casita from 'Encanto' at This Immersive NYC Experience

Right among its tall concrete buildings, New York City will soon feature a rainforest—or at least, a recreation of it.

In a partnership between CAMP, the family experience company, and Disney, a new immersive experience based on the beloved Disney animation movie Encanto is coming to NYC for a limited time. Starting on Saturday, October 8, guests will be greeted into the movie's magical "Casita," where they'll be able to tour the property and peek inside the characters' iconic rooms.

Guided by the very own voices of Mirabel, Abuela Alba, Antonio, and even Bruno (yes, you're allowed to talk about him), visitors will take an hour-long tour surrounded by beautiful candles, music, and of course, magic. Isabela's gorgeous flower-filled room will be among the main attractions, and Antonio's nature-filled rainforest will take guests into a dream-like scenario. Interactive scenes will entertain adults and children alike, featuring some custom-created attractions like Luisa and Pepa's never-before-seen rooms and cousin Dolores' Soundscape Door.

Those who wish to fully immerse themselves into the movie will be able to participate in counselor-led singalongs throughout the show, and a photo op for the whole family will be available too. The experience will also include the recreation of Encanto's town square, where guests will be able to shop customizable character-based clothing and keepsakes to bring home.

The Encanto immersive experience will open its doors to the public on October 8 at CAMP's flagship store, which is located at 110 5th Avenue. Tickets are available but limited for the October debut, and can be purchased here.

Take a look at some photos below: