This Catskills Home for Sale Looks Like It’s Straight Out of a Disney Movie

Your childhood fantasies are about to become reality, if you're willing to drop almost $2 million to make your dreams come true, that is.

Located in Jefferson, New York, this Catskills home was recently listed on Zillow and highlighted on the Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account. Currently, it is going for $1,975,000. The property, which flaunts a main house, a studio building, and a cottage, flaunts four bedrooms and five bathrooms in total, and it spreads across more than 170 acres of former farmlands.

The original farmhouse is reminiscent of the setting from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Cozy wooden features and decorations give the space a fable-like vibe, and the wood-burning fireplace adds the extra touch of décor. Crystal chandeliers are scattered throughout the main house, which features 3,000 square feet of space and high ceilings. According to the listing, there is even a "secret" room behind a bookcase.

Originally built in 2010, the property boasts modern features too, including a dishwasher, washer and dryer, and centralized air conditioning, among others. According to the listing, this is the first time it is up for sale.

Take a look at some photos below: