This Pet-Friendly Search Engine Will Show You the Best Places to Take Your Dog in NYC

New York City may be a concrete jungle, but it's not always the most hospitable place for our four-legged friends. Now, Dog Spotted is trying to connect dog owners with pet-friendly places across the city through its new Doggie Directory search engine.

The Doggie Directory allows pet owners to search for veterinarians and places to bring their dogs across NYC. The latter feature includes eight categories:

Restaurants/Bars/Breweries Errands/Shopping Pet Boutiques Hotels Activities Tourist Attractions/Cultural Institutions Dog Parks Dog Runs

You can also search by location, name, or type of service offered. Featured businesses have a profile that includes their address and contact information and pictures of pets enjoying themselves at the location. The best part? It's totally free to use.

Dog Spotted is looking to grow an online community of NYC pet owners, connecting them with everything from expert advice to pet-focused events to information about local businesses and rescues. Manhattan native Jamie Ruden, a dog lover who was surprised to find a lack of centralized information for NYC pet owners, founded it. She's hoping to roll out even more features and an expanded list of businesses in the coming months.

Check out Dog Spotted's complete search engine here to learn more.