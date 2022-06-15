New York Harbor Is Bottlenose Dolphins' New Dining Hotspot, Study Shows

New York City's dining scene has a new fan group.

Bottlenose dolphins are increasingly socializing and feeding in the shallow waters near New York Harbor. In fact, from 2018 to 2020, high dolphin activity was recorded in the central harbor at the mouth of the estuary, Gothamist reports.

Despite the heavy human activity characteristic of New York Harbor, the site is still one of the mammals' favorite spots to hunt and hang out.

"If food presents itself where they are, they will feed on that. That's their reality," Arthur Kopelman, co-founder of the Coastal Research and Education Society of Long Island, told Gothamist. "Feeding in high traffic zones has risks, obviously, but if food's there, they will be."

A Columbia University and Wildlife Conservation Society's study found that not only dolphins seem to prefer the waters off the coast of New Jersey and New York for their activity, but also that their presence could indicate an improvement in water quality. Mapping out their preferences can be of huge help for the city, too, as it can lead to policy changes and life quality improvements for humans.

"Establishing where the dolphins are and how they're using the habitat [New York City], can be used to inform policy," Sarah Trabue, research assistant at the Wildlife Conservation Society and the lead author of the study, told Gothamist. "If there are shifts due to climate change, then that can give us a more accurate idea of when we're trying to assess where foraging habitat is and where it might be in the future."

According to the 2018 Harbor Water Quality Report, New York Harbor is now cleaner than it has been in the last 100 years. When the Clean Water Act was passed in 1972, it prevented factories located by the river to dump their toxic and polluting waste into the water, which gradually and slowly led to better water conditions.

Over the years, the City of New York has been pushing efforts to clean the waters and improve their conditions, and in the last 40 years, it spent $45 billion for the cause. Among the many initiatives rolled out by the city to safeguard New York's waters are upgrades the city's sewage treatment facilities to prevent waste from flowing into the waterways and installing rain gardens across the city to absorb runoff.

Projects aimed at rebuilding the once-destroyed water ecosystem are equally crucial for reducing pollution and welcoming fauna (like bottlenose dolphins) in New York Harbor. The Billion Oyster Project, for example, is aiming to restore the oyster population in the harbor, which functions as a crucial resource and habitat. The project has been in place since 2014 and so far, it has managed to restore 75 million oysters.