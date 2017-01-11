Don't Be a Moron and Long Jump Subway Tracks Like This Moron

Unfortunately, this actually needs to be said. Thanks to a YouTube video uploaded Wednesday, we can watch as a dumbass attempts to leap over the train tracks at what appears to be a subway station at 145th St. Unsurprisingly, it doesn't end well. The failed attempt looks like it knocked the wind out of him -- it probably didn't knock the stupid out of him, however.
Again, don't be a moron, and don't try to jump across the subway tracks. You will look like a moron and a failure.
