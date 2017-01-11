News

Don't Be a Moron and Long Jump Subway Tracks Like This Moron

By Published On 06/25/2015 By Published On 06/25/2015

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Unfortunately, this actually needs to be said. Thanks to a YouTube video uploaded Wednesday, we can watch as a dumbass attempts to leap over the train tracks at what appears to be a subway station at 145th St. Unsurprisingly, it doesn't end well. The failed attempt looks like it knocked the wind out of him -- it probably didn't knock the stupid out of him, however.

Again, don't be a moron, and don't try to jump across the subway tracks. You will look like a moron and a failure.
 


Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and physically cringes every time the video plays. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like