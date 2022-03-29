New Yorkers Can Now Get BJ's Wholesale Delivered Via DoorDash

Grocery shopping in New York can be a daunting task—especially if your favorite grocery store is more than a few blocks away—but it just got much easier. The fan-favorite superstore BJ's Wholesale Club just announced a partnership with DoorDash, allowing New York residents to order the store's famous bulk groceries through the DoorDash app and get them delivered at home.

BJ's will be the first-ever grocery store listed on the DoorDash marketplace. DoorDash users will be able to order thousands of items from their local BJ's, from home essentials to fresh groceries. In addition to New York, the partnership applies to other 16 states across the country, and customers will be able to get on-demand grocery delivery from 226 BJ's locations. While every DoorDash user is welcome to order from their local BJ's store, BJ's members will be able to link their BJ's card to access member-only discounted pricing.

Product value and affordability will be the pillars of the new initiative. "We see the trend towards convenience only going in one direction, with grocery delivery being no exception," Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash said in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome BJ's to the DoorDash platform as our first wholesale club on the marketplace, continuing our mission to provide consumers with the convenience and savings they crave while empowering merchants to reach customers wherever they are."

For a limited time, from March 29 through April 12, DoorDash users will be eligible to receive a 30% discount on their BJ's order of at least $100 (up to a total value of $40) using the promo code TRYBJS at checkout. DashPass members can still benefit from their delivery discounts on eligible grocery orders from BJ's when they shop for $25 or more.