DoorDash Just Opened a Ghost Kitchen Food Hall in Downtown Brooklyn

Hungry Brooklynites looking for something tasty for delivery, pickup, or even dine-in now have access to a few more restaurants.

DoorDash Kitchens just opened its new location in Downtown Brooklyn at Nimbus, a female-founded ghost kitchen concept based in New York City. The new DoorDash initiative brings both local favorites as well as national restaurants to the space, allowing them to prep and cook their delivery and to-go meals in a shared facility. Partner restaurants include famous Brooklyn eatery Kings Co Imperial, the Williamsburg southern food joint Pies 'n' Thighs, moonbowls and its health-oriented Korean bowls, Little Caesars' pizza, and DomoDomo, a sushi restaurant.

The project aims to benefit both customers and restaurateurs. While guests enjoy the proximity of another delivery hub, the restaurants themselves can enhance their productivity without having to commit to opening a new location.

"We take pride in providing diners with fresh, delicious sushi whether they're dining in or ordering to-go," Chef Brian, executive chef and co-founder of DomoDomo, said in a statement. "Partnering with DoorDash Kitchens is enabling us to meet customer demand in Brooklyn without fully committing to a second brick and mortar location."

Although it's a ghost kitchen in the sense that it's delivery- and takeout-focused, the new Brooklyn location will also be DoorDash Kitchens' first venue offering a dine-in area for up to 20 guests. After picking up their food, diners can choose to either bring it home or have a seat at the table, and can even enjoy a lounge area to relax after a big meal. Those looking for a refreshing drink or a cup of coffee will be able to get one directly at the delivery-forward food hall, which will offer beverages from Birch Coffee. Diners who have a little room left for dessert can also enjoy pastries from Kado Patisri and treats from Milk Bar.

"We're proud to partner with DoorDash by providing turn-key kitchen infrastructure and community event spaces to their restaurant partners," Camilla Opperman, co-founder & CEO of Nimbus, said in a statement. "DoorDash has fiercely advocated for the growth of these restaurants by supporting their delivery and pick-up operations, so we're thrilled to complement these efforts by managing the real estate, supporting kitchen operations, and running events from our community front-of-house."

The new DoorDash Kitchens Brooklyn is located at 383 Bridge Street. Diners in Dumbo, Park Slope, Cobble Hill, Fort Greene, Brooklyn Heights, Gowanus, Clinton Hill, and Prospect Heights can enjoy delivery from this location, and anyone in the area can order their food for pickup. Specific hours will vary depending on the restaurant. Dine-in at DoorDash Kitchens Brooklyn is available from 7 am–10 pm, with takeout-only operating until 11 pm.

To celebrate the opening of the new DoorDash Kitchens location, diners can get a limited discount of 30% off their first pickup or delivery order (up to $15) from each of the partner restaurants until May 31. Use codes DOMO30, KING30, PIES30, MOON30, or CAESAR30 to redeem the promotion.

For more information on DoorDash Kitchens, you can visit the DoorDash website.

Check out some photos of the new DoorDash Kitchens Brooklyn below: