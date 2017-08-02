Drone Graffiti Now a Thing; Giant Kendall Jenner Billboard Gets Tagged

A massive, high-profile billboard ad featuring Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein Jeans has been replaced after a graffiti artist used a freaking drone to paint a huge scribble of red paint across the 19-year-old's face earlier this week.
As first reported by Wired, a well-known graffiti artist that goes by KATSU used a modified Phantom drone to vandalize the billboard in the early hours of Wednesday morning, which the magazine notes could be the first act of public vandalism via drone, and as far as we know, that's true. The prominent billboard is located along the heavily trafficked East Houston St (at Lafayette St) in SoHo, and recently featured other ads including a giant, black and white reminder that Justin Bieber spends most of his time these days doing situps.
A video of KATSU's spray paint-wielding drone in the act was posted on YouTube:
“It turned out surprisingly well,” KATSU told Wired.
Here's what the billboard looks like as of Friday morning, when we went out to get a good look for ourselves.
