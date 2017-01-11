Drone Video Shows the Hudson As a Hellish, Icy Moat From Above

Just like how it has frozen over our souls, the arctic chill that has befallen NYC in recent weeks has turned our beloved Hudson River into a treacherous ice floe of despair full of ice slabs and petrified tears. And now, thanks to new drone footage taken by ANIMALNewYork on Feb. 24th, we can gaze down upon the sheets of ice surrounding boats and docks near Hell's Kitchen and weep more feelingless tears down our raw, wind-whipped faces.
Watch it below:
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and loves to visit the parks along the Hudson -- that is, when they're not a big frozen wasteland. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.