A Major Curbside Compost Pickup Program Is Coming to One NYC Borough

Queens residents will soon find a possible solution to NYC's rats and trash problem. In the meantime, they'll help the environment, too.

Today, Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the launch of a new curbside compost pickup program. Beginning October 3, residential buildings in Queens will receive a weekly collection of compost, including leaf and yard waste, food scraps, and food-soiled paper products like napkins, paper towels, and unlined plates.

The program, which will roll out across NYC's largest geographical borough, will be automatic, with no sign-up required. Queens residents will only need to make sure their compostable waste is set out on the assigned collection day, and the City's Department of Sanitation will come pick it up. The waste will need to be placed inside a labeled bin that's closed with a secure lid or a bag to help prevent the presence of odors and pests. Residents can use either a DSNY-issued brown bin or a labeled bin of their own. Those who wish to order a compost bin can do so by October 1 by visiting this link. In the next few weeks, DSNY will also be delivering bins to all Queens residential addresses of 10 or more units.

Not only will the program improve street cleanliness, but it will also help the environment by fighting climate change. When waste decomposes at a landfill, it produces and releases methane, which is a dangerous greenhouse gas. By separating compostable materials, residents can help differentiate trash and ensure a cleaner and greener city.

"Mayor Adams tasked us with developing a new program that would be effective, affordable, and equitable," Commissioner Tisch said in an official statement. "We looked at what had worked in the past, as well as what hadn't, and developed a smart, innovative solution that is going to be easier for the people of New York City, harder for rats, and better for the planet."

Different aspects led the City to select Queens as the pilot borough for the program. Besides being the "leafiest" borough with 41% of NYC's street trees, it also is very diverse in terms of communities and housing stock. The new program aims also at supporting the borough's historically underserved neighborhoods, which have been suffering the repercussions of environmental injustice.

The project will launch on October 3, and it will run through late December. It will then resume in late March after a winter break due to the absence of yard waste in those months.

For more information, you can visit the City’s Department of Sanitation website.