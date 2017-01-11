Dunkin' Donuts Might Be Ripping You Off

While grabbing a quick coffee or a few Chocolate Long Johns at Dunkin' Donuts is by no means expensive, there's a chance you're paying more than you should for certain items at some New York and New Jersey locations, according to lawsuits recently filed against the company.

As first reported by the New York Post, three people from NYC and two people from New Jersey have accused Dunkin' Donuts of pocketing sales taxes it erroneously charged on items that are considered nontaxable under local laws.

For example, a Dunkin' location near Penn Station in Manhattan allegedly charged a customer sales tax on pre-packaged coffee beans, even though state tax regulations say, "[f]ood sold that may be eaten at an eating area (i.e., an area with tables and seating) in the store or just outside the store is taxable," which presumably shouldn't apply to coffee you'd make at home (we reached out to New York's Department of Taxation and Finance to see if coffee beans are indeed exempt).