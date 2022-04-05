Dunkin' Is Offering a Limited-Time Iced Coffee Deal in New York & New England

Dunkin' is rolling out a major regional iced coffee deal. For a limited time, the beloved coffee company is offering two medium iced coffees for just $5 at participating locations in New York and New England. That compares to a standard price of $3.69 apiece (or $7.38 for two) in New York City.

To promote the offer, Dunkin' is hosting a Dunkin' Connections pop-up in New York City's Flatiron North Plaza through tomorrow to spark and encourage conversation after a long time of pandemic-mandated social distancing. As a treat, attendees will enjoy free samples of Dunkin's freshly brewed iced coffee. Those looking for a V.I.P. experience can reserve a spot online for themselves and a guest at the pop-up event, and will be greeted with two complimentary medium Dunkin' iced coffee. The event will be open 10 am–4 pm.

The Dunkin' Connections setup will include a seating area and pods designed specifically to facilitate conversation. Guests wishing to chat with a loved one over the phone will be able to do so using custom Dunkin' phone booths.

"It's been too long since we've had the chance to spend time with so many of the special people in our lives, and we wanted to do something special to bring people back together to reconnect in person over a Dunkin' iced coffee," Molly Wiley, Director of Field Marketing, Northeast for Dunkin' said in a statement. "Whether you join us at one of our events or are planning a coffee meetup of your own, Dunkin's new two or $5 medium iced coffee offer is the perfect reason to reconnect."