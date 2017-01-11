News

Of Course This East Village Penthouse Has Rooftop Cottages

By Published On 06/17/2015 By Published On 06/17/2015
courtesy of corcoran

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Real Cause of Food Coma is Stranger Than You Think

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

Ever walked through the East Village near 13th St. and Third Ave and wondered what the hell's on top of the building with the Kiehl's store front on the bottom? Welp, as with most cool things in Manhattan, the answer involves crazy-expensive real estate that you'll probably never be able to enjoy. And in this case, it's a matter of luxury cottages.

In fact, it turns out the cottages are just part of a stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,972sqft duplex/penthouse that's now up for sale for a cool $4.4 million. The cottages appear to be surrounded by the unit's two private garden terraces (totaling over 700sqft), which feature Empire State Building views and a irrigation system for lush garden surrounding the cottages. That alone is a freaking bargain, but there's plenty of amenities like a "spectacular solarium" and a "separate steam shower" and "aluminum casted balusters" and a bunch of other rich people things, according to the listing.

And here most New Yorkers would just kill to have working utilities and no vermin.

Might as well give up trying to pronounce those fancy amenities and just check out how the other half lives below...

Related

related

This Super-Skinny NYC Skyscraper Will Have 5 Built-In Parks

related

Record-Breaking $150 Million Price Tag For Sony Building Penthouse

related

Nearly 90,000 New Yorkers Apply For "Poor Door" Apartments

related

This Super-Skinny NYC Skyscraper Will Have 5 Built-In Parks
courtesy of corcoran
courtesy of corcoran
courtesy of corcoran
courtesy of corcoran

related

This Is NYC's Most Expensive 1 Bedroom Rental at $300k Per Month

related

Record-Breaking $150 Million Price Tag For Sony Building Penthouse
courtesy of corcoran

Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't think of a better location for a cottage than on a Manhattan rooftop. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like