Get a Taste of the Italian Alps at This Eataly Wine & Food Festival

You can officially stop daydreaming about the winter season in the Italian Alps. Eataly is taking you right there this January, and you won't be needing a plane ticket.

Get your palates ready for a culinary winter trip to Italy. On January 20, from 6–8 pm, Eataly Downtown is hosting its Alpine Winter Winter Wine & Food Festa in its marketplace.Featuring unlimited Italian cuisine and delicious winter wines, the Alps-inspired celebration is ready to accompany you through a tour of Italy's very own winter culture. You'll be able to taste hearty bites and drinks, and there will even be experts ready to teach you all about the different kinds of wine.

Tickets are required, and early bird price is $75, while regular tickets cost $85 each. You can get yours here.