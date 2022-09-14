Sip Beer & Celebrate Oktoberfest in NYC 100 Floors Above the City

With Oktoberfest around the corner, getting a last-minute flight to Munich might be too much of a financial hassle. Luckily, New York City has you covered with its own Oktoberfest celebrations—and one of them even features a sky deck with incredible views.

On September 16 and 17, Edge at Hudson Yards is hosting its Ultimate Oktoberfest Experience among the clouds. Guests will get the chance to sip on their beer in a German stein directly from Edge's outdoor sky deck, which will be equipped with long picnic-style tables and décor.

It will be reminiscent of the original European festival, but with more breathtaking views. Traditional German pretzels will be served, and at select times, a real oompah band will entertain guests in an authentic Oktoberfest fashion.

There's no need to purchase additional tickets or add-ons to enjoy Edge's Oktoberfest experience. Every Edge ticket holder will gain complimentary access to the German party, which will welcome Oktoberfest fans both days from 12–10 pm.

For more information and to purchase Edge tickets, you can visit the skydeck's website.