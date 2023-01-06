NYC's Highest Ice Rink Lets You Skate 1,000 Feet Above Manhattan This Winter

Hudson Yards' sky-high outdoor viewing platform Edge has a new surprise this winter. Get ready to strap on your skates while you take in a breathtaking view more than a thousand feet above Manhattan.

The observation deck is launching a new experience this January called Sky Skate Presented by Dunkin' Rewards. Opening on Tuesday, January 10, the 1,000-square-foot synthetic ice rink will take up a large chunk of Edge's indoor area, allowing visitors to skate and glide with an unprecedented view of NYC.

Tickets include a 30-minute skating session plus skate rentals and admission to the Edge observation deck. It's the latest unique offering at Edge, which have also included morning yoga, northern lights projections, and of course the deck's City Climb challenge.

You can buy tickets online now.