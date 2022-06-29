You Can Watch NYC's 4th of July Fireworks from 100 Floors Above Manhattan

If you're still scrambling to find a friend's rooftop where you can (maybe) see the iconic 4th of July fireworks in NYC, you might now have a better option to pitch to your group.

Edge, the highest outdoor observation deck in the western hemisphere, is welcoming guests for a special 4th of July Celebration event. With unparalleled views of the Big Apple and its surrounding areas, watching the Macy's, Coney Island, and Jersey City fireworks will be an immersive experience that will keep your eyes glued to the sky from 7 pm until midnight.

Accessing the event is easy. Those wishing to participate can purchase tickets on Edge's website, and together with the outdoor deck admission, each patron over 21 will receive two complimentary glasses of champagne, unlimited popcorn, and a corn dog.

Since its opening, Edge has built a name for itself with exhilarating and view-centric events. Sky High Yoga invites people to take in beautiful views while they stretch and tone on Edge's rooftop deck, while the bravest ones can join the City Climb initiative, and literally climb the outdoor building like the protagonist of a Hollywood action movie. On July 4, guests who take part in the celebratory event will be able to get to climbing with City Climb starting at 7:45 pm.