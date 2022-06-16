This Lower East Side Festival Is Back for Its 21st Edition

Get ready to celebrate a multitude of cultures—and in the meantime, treat yourself to something sweet.

On Sunday, June 26, the Museum at Eldridge Street's annual Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, & Empanadas Festival is coming back for its 21st edition, and it will welcome guests from 12 to 4 pm on Eldridge Street between Canal and Division.

Expecting over 10,000 people, the event will celebrate NYC's rich immigrant history, and artists from various backgrounds, from Chinese to Jewish to Puerto Rican to Dominican, will join in honoring their cultural heritage via music, food, and experiences. Among the shows, guests can expect to catch a Chinese opera performance, watch a paper cutting and folding event with Ling Tang, or marvel at cooking demonstrations while listening to some Klezmer music.

Of course, egg rolls, egg creams, and empanadas will be part of the festival. Freshly made egg creams will be available, and visitors will get to taste them while walking around the event's grounds.

The event is free to attend, but guests are encouraged to secure a free ticket on Eventbrite by visiting this link.